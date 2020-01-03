Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"We're not there to take firearms"; Sheriff addresses FOID concerns

Concerns in Jasper County came after social media posts.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recent FOID revocations in jasper county have some firearm owners concerned. Sheriff Brandon Francis says he wants to set the record straight on what his office's role is in that process.

A post on social media said a deputy showed up to take the homeowner's guns. Sheriff Francis says that's not what they're there to do.

Francis says, "I think a lot of people... if myself or a deputy come to their house and speaks to them and even mentions FOID, they automatically think about guns and are worried about their firearms. We're not there to take firearms. We're there to help you get your FOID reinstated."

Francis says the problem comes down to when a FOID card has been revoked. The state sends the foid owner and the sheriff's office a letter stating the card has been revoked.

Francis explains, "What I've seen, just within the last year, is some of the reasons which they've listed they would revoke your card for are not valid."

The sheriff says he believes non-valid reasons include a person's concealed carry status being revoked or not having proper internet to get a card renewed. He says he or a deputy will reach out via phone or in-person to find out what has happened.

Francis says, "Until the state receives those documents they won't reinstate the foid. So we just try to help people with it the best we can."

As far as taking firearms away...

Francis explains, "We've never taken any firearms from any individual for any of these foid revocations. What we try to do is we try to give people the information so that they can validate their FOID."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Wintry Mix on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmers market continues Saturday

Image

Kids learn about ice and igloos at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Federal ratings for Indiana schools released

Image

Long time Terre Haute company officially closing its doors

Image

Terre Haute man accused of the first murder of the year in court

Image

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow late. Low: 34

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for January

Image

All All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans