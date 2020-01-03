JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recent FOID revocations in jasper county have some firearm owners concerned. Sheriff Brandon Francis says he wants to set the record straight on what his office's role is in that process.

A post on social media said a deputy showed up to take the homeowner's guns. Sheriff Francis says that's not what they're there to do.

Francis says, "I think a lot of people... if myself or a deputy come to their house and speaks to them and even mentions FOID, they automatically think about guns and are worried about their firearms. We're not there to take firearms. We're there to help you get your FOID reinstated."

Francis says the problem comes down to when a FOID card has been revoked. The state sends the foid owner and the sheriff's office a letter stating the card has been revoked.

Francis explains, "What I've seen, just within the last year, is some of the reasons which they've listed they would revoke your card for are not valid."

The sheriff says he believes non-valid reasons include a person's concealed carry status being revoked or not having proper internet to get a card renewed. He says he or a deputy will reach out via phone or in-person to find out what has happened.

Francis says, "Until the state receives those documents they won't reinstate the foid. So we just try to help people with it the best we can."

As far as taking firearms away...

Francis explains, "We've never taken any firearms from any individual for any of these foid revocations. What we try to do is we try to give people the information so that they can validate their FOID."