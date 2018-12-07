Clear

'We're not going to prosecute our way out of addictions...' Community leaders hold summit to talk recovery

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office says the community is key in getting people the help they need.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community leaders are taking steps to address mental health and addiction problems.

Substance abuse and addiction are often issues in our local criminal justice systems.

 

 

Now, local programs are meeting as one to take on the serious problem.

The prosecutor's office wants people to have a successful chance at recovery.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts says it is important to have everyone on the same page.

"We're not going to prosecute our way out of addictions," Roberts said.

On Friday, local attorneys met with county judges and some local recovery groups.

LINK | WESTERN INDIANA RECOVERY SERVICES   

They learned about each other's roles in addiction and drug treatment.

Now, legal representatives are better prepared to connect people to those resources.

Roberts said addiction impacts everyone.

He also points out it is an issue we need to address now.

"What we're seeing is a higher and higher percentage of the crimes being charged throughout Indiana continue to relate back to addiction issues," Roberts said.

He added the recovery alliance and different houses for sober living are great tools.

That's in addition to the veterans and drug treatment courts.

