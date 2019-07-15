'We're kind of disappointed and surprised that it would occur,' local community reacts to park mural vandalism

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is working to find who's responsible for damaging a piece of artwork in town.

A mural at a Robinson, Illinois park was vandalized Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:30 Sunday night, and by Monday morning, crews were already covering up the damage with a tarp.

It's a green space park in downtown Robinson.

The goal is to set up canopy tents to eventually have a farmers' market in the area.

A local painter has been working on a mural at the park.

It was nearly complete, but now work will have to be re-done to cover up the vandalism.

Mike Shimer is the Robinson Park Superintendent.

He said it's frustrating that somebody would do something like this.

"It's just a shame that you try to do these things for the community, and someone wants to step up and vandalize. It's a terrible thing. We're kind of disappointed and surprised that it would occur, and the fact that I think there's a lot of interest in the community. A lot of people have been keeping an eye on it, so yeah we're disappointed in that fact," said Shimer.

Robert Trecee is the artist.

He said it's annoying that he has to fix the work he's already once completed.

"I'm not really mad. It's just annoying. I can't really see the point of it. I mean I can't see how anyone would feel sighted by the images that I put up there. This person is angry for some reason, for no reason. They can't be terribly happy if they're mad about something as neutral as that painting," said Trecee.

An investigation continues.

If you have any information, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 812 238-STOP.