'We're gonna push through it,' Gym trainers go virtual to keep you in shape during quarantine

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 11:16 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Gyms across the country are closing their doors because of the Coronavirus.

While the decision is meant to keep you safe, many are wondering how they can stay in shape during the off days.

Union Hospital in Terre Haute has taken in-person sessions to the virtual world.

By visiting their website, coaches will walk you through several workouts through your screen.

This allows you to follow along while staying indoors. You can participate in everything from push-ups to crunches. 

News 10 caught up with Zach Rodgers, a fitness specialist at Union, who says at-home workouts can be very beneficial to your physical and mental health.

"This can be a very depressing time for us. That's your lifestyle, that's what you're used to and now you can't do it. It can really mess with your mind and bring you down. So even if it's not as intense or as active as you used to be it's still gonna help that you're doing something... just move around, get active, focus on improving yourself because times are going to be tough for a little bit," Rodgers said.

Planet Fitness has also offered a virtual sweat session. They are posting videos on their website for members and non-members daily.

Rodgers says the virus has shifted the way trainers work with their clients. However, he's certain that no matter the location... it's important to make exercise part of your daily routine.

"I never planned on going virtual, I like being one-on-one with people in small groups and it's totally different for us... it's a little different just staring at my phone talking to people telling them what to do. But, we're just gonna push through it... hopefully, it's just a couple weeks and then we're gonna get through it," Rodgers explained.

