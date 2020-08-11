'We're going to give them hope again,' Homeless house for women just days away from opening up

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-In Indiana, there's a growing need for housing the homeless.

In just a few days, the first women's homeless house will open to the public.

It's called "A Place Called Hope" and you can find it in the heart of Clay County.

It's open to those who are 18 and older, who are homeless and struggling with addiction. It's also open to homeless veterans.

What started as an empty space turned into new windows, new landscaping, roof repairs, and a place to call home.

It was all done by the hands of volunteers.

News 10 spoke with founder, Dan Chassie. He says as a recovered addict himself, a home like this brings hope for a future.

"It's a place called hope because the majority of those gals walking through the door have lost all hope but once they get here we're gonna give them hope again," said Chassie.

In order to live there, residents must follow a three-step, 12-week program. Each part of the program works on recovery in different steps.

Chassie says it also builds a bond.

"Months go by and we see them laughing and caring and sharing and becoming sisters just about and they really develop a strong bond so that just a beautiful journey to watch, a life that's transformed."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chassie says he's excited to finally start the application and healing process.

A children's home is the next project Chassie plans to work on.

If you're looking for a home or want to learn more you can head over to the Facebook page, just click here.