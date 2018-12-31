'We're all on the same team, brown, blue whatever uniform you wear...' John Plasse is getting ready to take over his new position in the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -- Eleven years as the Terre Haute Chief of Police is coming to an end for John Plasse.

"Just trying to make this department better then what it was when I took over," Plasse said.

Monday night Plasse got back in the patrol car and finished his last shift with the Terre Haute Police Department.

He reminisced on the past 30 plus years with the department.

"No one was able to track him down, but Terre Haute detectives were and that says something," Plasse remembers about a homicide suspect. "A lot of these agencies are a lot bigger than us that just was a big deal."

Looking toward the future he said he already has ideas in place.

"I think just having better interagency cooperation. Not that it's not good now, but you can always do better," he said. "I understand the issues we have here I don't necessarily understand the issues they face over there, but I've been getting a taste of that."

"It was really not a good year. The one thing that stands out is obviously Rob Pitts getting killed. That's devastating when you lost an officer, a friend and nothing can make up for that," he said. "For me personally I'm moving to a great position, but as a whole, it's not been a great year."

He said his final ride was extra special because he got to complete it with his won, another Terre Haute Police Officer.