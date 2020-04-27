‘We’re a very close-knit group…’ Happiness Bag uses virtual programming to stay connected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Happiness Bag is a non-profit organization that serves individuals with disabilities in the Wabash Valley.

The facility closed on March 23 in light of COVID-19.

The organization’s staff are considered essential workers.

Many are continuing to provide in-home care for individuals.

Organization leaders say staff are each working in one home to limit contact.

The biggest change for staff members has been an increase in programming during in-home care.

Executive Director Jodi Moan says staff are working hard to help create a little bit of normalcy.

”We’re very fortunate that our staff considers our friends their family and vice-versa. So regardless of what’s going on, we’re going to take care of our friends, no matter what,” Moan said.

Staff are getting creative to ensure that the individuals in their program remain connected.

“We’re a very close-knit group,” described Moan. “This is our family. This is their family.”

In addition to in-home service, the facility normally serves 50 to 60 participates in their day program.

Staff have organized virtual activities for participants including, Zoom bingo and Zoom Zumba.

In recent weeks, staff members have led two car parades.

“The first parade that we had, we went by 46 houses of our friends, and just waved and hollered and signed ‘I love you.’”

It’s important for individuals with disabilities to maintain a routine.

Moan says folks in the program are handling it the best they can.

”With all of the folks that we have talked with and spoken with their families, they are all doing wonderful. Granted, they are ready to move on and come back to the center, and what they know.”

The organization recently received a grant from Guys Who Give.

The funding will help purchase items to ensure program participants remain active and connected.

“Some little tablets to be able to loan out to some of our friends who may not have technology so that they can communicate with us, and also to purchase puzzles, and crafts, and games, and different things to keep our folks active and busy.”

Staff are working hard to ensure no one feels alone.