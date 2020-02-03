Clear

We're 30 days in..how are New Year's resolutions doing?

As we start the second month of the year, some people's new year resolutions may have already been broken. But there are ways you can keep your resolutions alive.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- You can often find Carolyn Ann Brown here at the Union Health Fitness Center.

Brown said right about now is when she sees a drastic change in gym attendance.

"Are they going to be back in two months or, most generally you don't see them back," said Brown. 

She's accomplished many of her New Year Resolutions.  Her resolution this year? Just keep moving, keep being active.

Brown said you don't want to make your goal so big that it looks out of reach. She said it's all about creating a habit and sticking to a schedule.

"They think they can come up here and do a little this and do a little that and then it's off in a matter of a few weeks it's not you got to work at it you got to be very positive at home in what you eat and what you do," said Brown. 

From starting with cardio to using free weights, Brown said it's all a process.

Carrie Lunsford is a fitness specialist at Union Health.

She said she stresses to folks about writing down your goals. Lunsford said seeing the goal could give you the push you need to keep going.

"When you get discouraged when you feel like, "oh I don't feel like going to the gym today." Ask yourself why you even started your goal why you even started your resolution," said Lunsford. 

"I don't want to be one who sits in a chair and can hardly get up. I want to constantly keep moving. I think they should be used. New Year Resolutions should be one of the top forms," said Brown. 

Brown said to make your goals small. Set a new one for every month that builds up to a bigger goal.

