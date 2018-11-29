Wellman announces he will not seek third term

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Joy Andis has lived in Washington for almost a year. She moved to the small town from Seattle, Washington.

Andis says, "When you think of small towns, you think, well you've got to go to a big city for everything. Not really. Not here."

Having something to do is important for Andis.

The city of Washington has experienced economic growth over the last decade. That growth is something mayor Joe Wellman is proud of.

Wellman says, "Economic development is what I hope people remember that we have really tried to work on."

Wellman says he will not throw his name in the running in 2019.

"I'm looking forward to spending time, more time with my family and hobbies and will probably do some community service."

The city of Washington has seen job growth in just the last year. Most recently Eagle Rail Car Services in August. Wellman says the city has worked well together to help bring in new opportunities.

Wellman says, "I have to get a lot of credit to the seven council members who get together twice a month and hammer things out. And department heads that have been very helpful and cooperative."

Wellman's time in office now has an end date. However, he says there is still work to be done.

Wellman says, "We do have some projects ongoing that I don't want to quit working on. I don't intend to quit until the end of next year when my term is up."