'We'll also be the first of five kids to graduate,' students enrolled in virtual school share how it's helping them finish their education

The Vigo Virtual Success Academy has proven to be a success so far. It allows students to finish their education outside of a traditional classroom. Two students share how it's allowing them to get their diploma on their own terms.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:23 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new educational opportunity in Vigo County is proving to be a big success.

We're talking about the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

It allows students to finish their education outside of a traditional classroom.

Abigail and Bridgett Layton are sisters, who are both enrolled in the virtual school.

They both dropped out of high school their senior year and planned to get their GED.

That's when they found out about another option to finish their education.

"My old principal told me about it, so I was like might was well get a real diploma. It helped me out a lot. It's just a lot easier to do. It's like on my own free time. You do an hour class everyday, and it's just very convenient," said Abigail.

Things like work and taking care of a baby are just some of the things on the Layton's to do list, but they still make sure they've got plenty of time to get their school work done.

"I'll wake up in the morning and do a couple of hours if I can, because it's supposed to be a one hour class. I'll do a couple hours there. At work I have an hour lunch, and I'll do an hour there, and then when I get home I'll do the rest," said Abigail.

"I mostly do it when he's asleep. Whenever he's sleeping, I'm on it," said Bridgett.

As they near graduation, walking across the stage is the only thing on their minds.

"Oh I'm excited. I'm really excited," said Abigail.

"Our mom is more excited than anybody. We'll also be the first of five kids to graduate," said Bridgett.

The Layton sisters hope other students take this option into consideration when it comes to finishing their education.

"You should at least try. If you don't like it. I mean, you really would. I'm not going to lie it's awesome, and I don't understand why nobody would. It's a great option if you decide to leave public school," said Abigail.

"If you just can't go to school. Medical reasons, depression, anxiety, anything. anybody can do it," said Bridgett.

The Vigo Virtual Success Academy has rolling enrollement.

That means there is no deadline for intersted students to apply.

If you think the virutal school could be an option for you, you can contact Principal Robin Smith at Booker T. Washington High School for more information.

