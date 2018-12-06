'Well, I'm disappointed, but this is just the first step...' Area Planning Commission gives favorable recommendation to rezoning for jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The old paper plant is where the county wants to build a new jail.

Wednesday night the Area Planning Commission had the chance to give a favorable recommendation for the rezoning of the area.

The seats were full and a lot of people were there to talk about the property where the county wants to build a new jail.

One man had a list of other areas in the county where he thinks would be a better place for the jail.

One of those is right next to where the jail sits now.

The attorney speaking in favor of the jail says the problem there would be it disrupts day to day activity at City Hall and the Courthouse.

The commission gave it a favorable recommendation. Now it goes to the County Council.

"the council has to think about the highest and best use for properties not just today but 20 years from now," Pat Goodwin said.

Everyone who spoke against the jail says the property could be put to much better use.

"There are other places for the jail and we think this represents a huge missed opportunity," Charlie Williams said.

President of the Area Planning Commission Fred Wilson said the choice of that area was well thought out.

"I think it was a well thought out thing there are certainly opinions that would like to be in different places and I understand that," Wilson said. "I think given the totality of the circumstances this is where it seems to be going"

The next decision is for the County Council to make Thursday night.