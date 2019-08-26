'Welcome Week' kicks off at Ivy Tech

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are back in the classroom at Ivy Tech Community College.
Monday was the first day of the fall semester.
All week, there are 'Welcome Week' activities planned for students to connect with other students and staff.
We caught up with students on campus.
They say they are looking forward to a great school year.
"It's nice to see some new faces and people on campus...getting back into things is a little nerve-wracking. I'm taking some harder classes this semester, so I'm just ready to jump in," Marklee Haltom said.
