Weight restrictions put on some Parke County roads

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changing weather conditions have caused headaches for drivers in the Wabash Valley. Now, several roads in Parke County have had a five-ton weight limit put on them.

News 10 spoke with a few residents Tuesday who say they've dealt with poor road conditions for years. In fact, it's a problem that's been passed from generation to generation in Terri Richey’s family.

She explains, "I've been out here about 25 years, been kind of complaining about the road all that time. I call about an average of about every other week."

Potholes and sludge dominate school road where Richey and her daughter Nicole live.

Nicole shares, "I had to have my tires replaced here recently. This week my son can't get on the bus from our driveway we actually have to drive down to the school here in town in Bridgeton for him to board the bus there."

The bus isn't picking up Nicole’s son because a five-ton weight limit was placed on Parke County roads.

County officials say this hasn't happened since 2014. But, Nicole says she's all too familiar with the move.

She explains, "I remember when I was in school out here and attending Rosedale and Riverton, that we had a couple times where we couldn't get there because the road was so bad. The bus wasn't allowed down the road and my parents worked so I didn't have a way back and forth."

School road is littered with potholes that drivers have to go around, sometimes into oncoming traffic, which is not safe. Another concern residents have is the consistency of the road. They describe it as more of a pudding or peanut butter like substance that they're trying to drive on. That's why residents say they're ready for change."

Nicole explains, "People going way too fast at corners that have potholes so then they're not watching you, so they end up in your lane, and so people swerve to avoid each other."

Terri says, "It would be nice to have it paved but it would be great to just get a decent amount of gravel on it to make it a gravel road and not a dirt road so when it's rainy and thawing, it's not pudding."

News 10 spoke with Parke County Commissioner President Jim Meece.

As it turns out, destroyed roads are a problem in several counties in the area.

Meece says some surrounding counties have put weight restrictions on their roads too.

Meece shares that part of the issue is the gravel pit the county owns is running out of supplies. He says this means the county will be switching to white rock which is more expensive.

Meece says the county also struggles because there are only 17,000 residents. He says the county's income tax is high, but when there are 750 miles of road to take care of, the tax isn't enough.

Meece says plans are already in the works to get switched to white rock. The county is also pursuing grant dollars to start making repairs.

He warns things will get worse before they get better because it's going to take time to get this new plan in place.