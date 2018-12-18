Weight loss challenge in Vincennes offers $1,000 team prize

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital and the YMCA of Vincennes are partnering to help get you in shape.
Both organizations are inviting residents to participate in the Community Get Fit Challenge.
The challenge is a 12-week program.
People can participate in a team of up to four.
Those taking part weigh in at the beginning and then again at the end of those 12 weeks.
Participants will get advice from dietitians and trainers.
Tips for mental health are also provided.
A $1,000 prize will be given to the team with the highest weight loss.
The challenge starts on January 5th, and it will cost you $30 to sign up.
