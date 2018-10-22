Clear
Weekend wind causes headaches

The windy conditions over the weekend may have caused you a few problems. Here's a few things you should know to be prepared.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the weekend, downed limbs were the sight across the valley.

"Saturday I'm at my house, doing yard work and all of the sudden, there later in the afternoon the wind was just picking up, and limbs were dropping all over the place there."

Rick Burger works for Duke Energy here in Terre Haute. He says high winds are one of the more unique kinds of disasters, simply because they are so unpredictable.

"Working with the local media and also our meteorologists we have at Duke Energy, I think we are prepared, but you never know what that storm may kick at you."

Burger says even on quiet days, there can still be aftermath from a wind event.

"Yeah the unknown, I think. On a quiet day like today, we can still have outages, and people say how can that happen? You might have a tree limb that is hanging there from the storm, and today on a quiet day it finally falls through."

And when it comes to tree limbs, they can be especially dangerous around power lines.

"Safety. Safety one hundred percent, as we preach to our men and women at Duke Energy, you wanna always assume a downed power line is an unsafe line."

And by keeping an eye on the trees around your home, you can your family can stay safe in the event of another storm.

Duke Energy hotline if you have a limb or powerline down: 1-800-521-2232

