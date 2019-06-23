Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Weekend storms leave many without power

A spokesperson at Duke Energy said there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Sullivan area, and more than 1,000 customers without power in Vincennes after storms roll through Sunday.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Thunderstorms rolling through the Wabash Valley Sunday afternoon have left many without power.

News 10 spoke with a spokesperson at Duke Energy.

He said right now there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Sullivan area.

There are more than 1,000 customers without power in Vincennes.

He said they are not sure when power will be restored, but they are actively working to get power back on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Amateur Radio Field Day

Image

Vermillion County Fair Exhibits

Image

12 Point Revitalization Work Nears Completion

Image

Sunday storms knock out power

Image

EMA: Flooding a concern in Greene County

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

Image

Rainbow Over the Bridge

Image

Diversity Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father