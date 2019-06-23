Weekend storms leave many without power

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Thunderstorms rolling through the Wabash Valley Sunday afternoon have left many without power.
News 10 spoke with a spokesperson at Duke Energy.
He said right now there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Sullivan area.
There are more than 1,000 customers without power in Vincennes.
He said they are not sure when power will be restored, but they are actively working to get power back on.
