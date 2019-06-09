Weekend rain puts a damper on Merom Bluff Chautauqua celebration

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI)- Rain put a damper on some weekend plans.

This weekend, folks were able to check out the Merom Bluff Chautauqua celebration.

There's a little bit of something for everyone like food, games, music and more.

All proceeds go toward improvements for Merom and donations support the Shriner's Burn Center.

Organizers said over the years, attendance has gone down and this year was no different.

"A lot of things have changed. There's so many more things to do now. You've got sports so it effects our attendance quite a bit. Because of the threat of rain that we really didn't come, we had a couple little showers, so we've been down a little bit this year," said Bob Tomey.

Tomey said nearly 8,000 people used to come out to the festival.

This year, there was an estimated 2,000.