Food, crafts, and music - 12 Points set to hold full weekend of events

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a passion in 12 Points! That's what you'll find this weekend in the Terre Haute neighborhood.

This weekend is the first of many big events there. Saturday's activities will include a mini food and craft market, Earth Day activities, live music, and a suicide awareness event. There will also be booths set up to learn more about the organizations and the 12 points area. Those involved with the revitalization tell us they want 12 Points to be a destination that people want to come to for their events.

"This is what we've been hoping for three years, Gerri Knezevich, 12 Points Revitalization events chair, said. "We want more organizations to come to the 12 Points area. We want more activity here. We want more fun stuff. We want people to see what's happening here."

You can see what's happening there on Saturday from noon to 4 pm.