Weekend motorcycle ride to benefit child fighting cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcycle ride this weekend will help a child battling cancer.

We've previously introduced you to eight-year-old Carter Guess. He is battling Neuroblastoma.

It's a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. Carter's family is in Texas for treatment,

The family has a tie to Bethesda Gardens, which has helped organize a couple of fundraisers.

The 100-mile ride starts on Saturday at Bethesda Gardens in Terre Haute. Registration starts at 9 am. It includes stops at other near-by living facilities.

The ride will return to Bethesda Gardens. From 1 pm to 4 pm, there will be food, music, and a silent auction.