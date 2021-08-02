Weekend hit and run crash send one woman to the hospital, now police need your help catching the suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute have identified the woman who was hurt in a weekend hit and run.

Police said that woman was Bobbi Jo Stephens. She was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Initially, police said she was in critical condition, but she has since been upgraded to stable.

The crash happened around 12:30 Sunday morning at 12th and Lockport Streets.

The driver hit Stephens and then left the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text investigators at 812-538-3766.