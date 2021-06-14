Weekend fundraiser brings organization one step closer to Deming Park donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization is taking a step forward to keep the community healthy.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is working to donate equipment to Deming Park in Terre Haute.

Last week, we told you about a fundraiser to help support this goal. Now we know the results of the fundraiser.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project worked with the Little Bear Coffee Company to raise money.

Little Bear sold 127 Bear Bomb dinks. The business doubled the donations from the sales, equaling a $254 donation.

If you missed the event, you can still donate anytime. There is an account through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. When you donate, just say it's for Garrett Sands.