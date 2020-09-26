Weekend festival didn't disappoint local spectators

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Cory Apple Festival is one of just a few events that were not canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The festival started Friday and continued Saturday with a fireman's breakfast, fish fry, craft, and antique vendors and even a car show!
News 10 stopped by in time for some musical performances.
You can see, a lot of people turned out despite changes to this year's offerings.
We spoke with festival organizers.
They say it was a tough decision but they're glad they chose to move forward with the festival.
"Just had a good time with my family and I appreciate the fact that they had it," said Kenneth Brown one of the festival-goers.
The Cory Apple Festival continues Sunday.
Craft and antique vendors will open their booths at 9 in the morning.
Food vendors will open at 10.
There is a chicken noodle dinner at the firehouse from 11am to 2pm.
Remember, festival proceeds go to the Cory Volunteer Fire Department.