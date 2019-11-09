Clear
Two weekend events hope to raise awareness for homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley

The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley held the In their Shoes: A Walk to End Homelessness event. A second event, the Pancakes for Patriots breakfast was also held to support homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Day is Monday and this weekend several groups are drawing attention to the issues many veterans face right here at home.

Research shows 9 percent of homeless adults are veterans.

The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley is trying to raise awareness to help these men and women.

The group organized the In their Shoes: A Walk to End Homelessness event Saturday in Terre Haute.

Walkers met outside the Next Step Foundation office and walked to Reach Services and back.

They made four stops along the way where they learned more about some of the hurdles homeless veterans face each day.

A second event was happening when walkers got to Reach Services.

This was the Pancakes for Patriots event.

People could get a $5 IHOP breakfast.

The money goes to support homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley.

"Blankets, coats, we're just trying to help homeless people and veterans get through the winter and stay warm," said Vanessa Merritt.

The breakfast is a part of Reach Services' Operation Vanguard.

It's a project we've told you about before on News 10.

It's happening right now through the 12th.

It puts people out in the elements for several days, without the comforts of home.

All in and effort to raise money to support veterans.

