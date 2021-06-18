Weekend event looks to help people Stand Up Against Suicide

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Stand up against suicide. That's the message of one local organization.

Organizers with Team of Mercy told News 10 they've seen an increase in suicidal thoughts, specifically in middle school-aged students.

That's why the organization wants to bring everyone together this weekend. All to hold a Stand Up Against Suicide event.

Leaders tell us events like this help break the stigma and break the silence.

Organizers shared a message with us for anyone considering suicide.

"You are valuable, you are heard, you are needed, and your life does matter," Christina Christ from Team of Mercy said.

Stand Against Suicide is happening Saturday in Sullivan at the Sullivan Civic Center.

If you want to participate, the event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number is 800-273-8255