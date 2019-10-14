Weekend demolition derby and car show set to benefit two causes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business is preparing to put on a fun show for the Wabash Valley...all for a good cause.

Absolute Towing in Vigo County will host Crusin' and Crashin' for Cody.

It's a demolition derby that will take place at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

The derby is named in honor of a West Terre Haute derby driver.

This year's event will also have another cause. It will help raise money for breast cancer survivors, patients, and their families.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The derby takes place on October 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Before the derby, there's a car show called the Cruise in for Cancer Car Show.

That will last from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.