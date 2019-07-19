Clear

Weekend cruise-in will honor 17-year-old Madi Moore after she passed away earlier this week

People in Linton continue to rally together in support of Madi Moore's family.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Linton continue to rally together in support of Madi Moore's family.

17-year-old Madi passed away on Monday after battling 'Graft vs Host Disease.'

On Sunday, the group 'All American Muscle Car Club' will host a cruise in.

It happens this Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Humphrey's Park in Linton. 

All of the proceeds from the cruise-in will go to Madi's family.

The club initially created the event to raise money for Madi's family, but since her passing, organizers say it is now so much more.

"I don't know what to expect...I'm in awe myself. I mean, it has gotten so big. Like I said, this is all for Madi," Organizer Andrew Perkins said.

To learn more about the cruise-in, click here.

