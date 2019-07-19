LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Linton continue to rally together in support of Madi Moore's family.
17-year-old Madi passed away on Monday after battling 'Graft vs Host Disease.'
On Sunday, the group 'All American Muscle Car Club' will host a cruise in.
It happens this Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Humphrey's Park in Linton.
All of the proceeds from the cruise-in will go to Madi's family.
The club initially created the event to raise money for Madi's family, but since her passing, organizers say it is now so much more.
"I don't know what to expect...I'm in awe myself. I mean, it has gotten so big. Like I said, this is all for Madi," Organizer Andrew Perkins said.
To learn more about the cruise-in, click here.
Related Content
- Weekend cruise-in will honor 17-year-old Madi Moore after she passed away earlier this week
- Services set for 17-year-old Madi Moore
- Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore
- 'Up until her last breathe she was a fighter.' Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle
- Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year
- Wabash Valley unites for Madi Moore, a Greene County teen battling graft vs. host disease
- Two arrested for "Blunt Cruising"
- Walmart gives workers a way to get paid earlier
- Packages to Biden, De Niro seized, similar to earlier bombs
- Indiana to issue food stamps 3 days earlier than planned