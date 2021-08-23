Single-vehicle crash near Vigo/Clay County line kills teenager

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager is dead after a weekend crash in Vigo County.

The crash happened Saturday around 5 pm on State Road 42 near the Clay County line.

Police said 17-year-old Trevor Buckley, from Russiaville, was going west when he left the road for an unknown reason. They said he tried to overcorrect, causing him to roll the truck.

Buckley didn't appear to have a seatbelt on and was ejected from the truck. He died at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.