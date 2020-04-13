Weekend Vigo County house fire under investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A weekend fire remains under investigation.
The fire happened at a house on Sandford Avenue in northwestern Vigo County.
LINK | CREWS BATTLE HOUSE FIRE IN VIGO COUNTY
The New Goshen Fire Department says officials are still looking for a cause of the fire.
They say no one was living in the house.
