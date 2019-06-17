Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Weekend tornado destroys homes in Greene County

A tornado touched down in Greene County over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the weekend, Greene county took a lot of damage from a weekend storm.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in part of the county.

The storm is estimated to have had sustained winds of around 130 miles per hour.

"We've got a lot of houses out here. We've got roof damage, we've got some houses, one or two anyway, that are totally destroyed. Mobile homes are just gone."

Ed Michael has been the Greene County commissioner for seven years now.

He says in his time as commissioner, he has never seen anything like this.

"We're really fortunate this time, although there's a lot of property damage, to my knowledge, nobody was hurt. And there could've been a lot of people hurt."

The tornado was very contained to a specific area.

While not all of Greene County saw the damage, the parts that did took on major damage.

Because of this, Michael says to talk to your neighbors to see if they need any help.

"if they wanna talk to their neighbors and see about helping their neighbors clean up, there's gonna be an awful lot of cleanup that needs to be done. I wouldn't get in the way of emergency workers, let them do their thing first."

Ed also wants to stress the importance of safety.

Give emergency crews space to work, and stay away from downed power lines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Chance of Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Program works to help kids pick-up healthy eating habits

Image

Goose Pond in Greene County receives helping hand

Image

Both lanes of Poplar Street reopen...for now

Image

Fork in the Road: The food trucks in Vincennes

Image

More rain on the way - Kevin breaks it down here

Image

Indiana Youth Institute annual report shows gains in several areas, but leaders say there's still wa

Image

Kids encouraged to make messes in 'Messy Science' summer camp

Image

Northview football field to be renamed after longtime coach

Image

CASA kicks off major push for volunteers

Image

West Terre Haute fire destroys a longtime business, kills office pet parrot

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield