Weekend tornado destroys homes in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the weekend, Greene county took a lot of damage from a weekend storm.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in part of the county.

The storm is estimated to have had sustained winds of around 130 miles per hour.

"We've got a lot of houses out here. We've got roof damage, we've got some houses, one or two anyway, that are totally destroyed. Mobile homes are just gone."

Ed Michael has been the Greene County commissioner for seven years now.

He says in his time as commissioner, he has never seen anything like this.

"We're really fortunate this time, although there's a lot of property damage, to my knowledge, nobody was hurt. And there could've been a lot of people hurt."

The tornado was very contained to a specific area.

While not all of Greene County saw the damage, the parts that did took on major damage.

Because of this, Michael says to talk to your neighbors to see if they need any help.

"if they wanna talk to their neighbors and see about helping their neighbors clean up, there's gonna be an awful lot of cleanup that needs to be done. I wouldn't get in the way of emergency workers, let them do their thing first."

Ed also wants to stress the importance of safety.

Give emergency crews space to work, and stay away from downed power lines.