TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after last weekend's 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event in Terre Haute.
In total, $89,775 was raised.
That's nearly $16,000 more than the Greater Indiana Chapter's goal.
Nearly 800 people went to Fairbanks Park to take part in the walk.
Related Content
- Weekend Alzheimer's Walk raises nearly $90,000
- Walk to End Alzheimer's leadership luncheon
- Hundreds prepare to walk to end Alzheimer's
- Alzheimer's Association Longest Day
- Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park
- Walk to End Alzheimer's event a success in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off
- Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park
- Annual walk to end Alzheimer's brings awareness to the disease
- Burgers served up to help raise Alzheimer's awareness
Scroll for more content...