Weekend 5K works to raise awareness about mental health issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental health is a highlighted topic during May. One local group is looking to start conversations about the topic.

The eighth annual 'Surviving the Color Run' is set to happen on Saturday. Team of Mercy hosts the event.

The group supports people impacted by suicide. Organizers want to normalize talking about mental health.

It's something they know can be hard, so this is a light-hearted way to raise awareness.

"That we're not just there for the good times. We really have to be there in the low times, so we can make it out of this," Christina Christ, the Executive Director of Team of Mercy, said.

The 5K race is happening this Saturday at Deming Park in Terre Haute. It starts at 9 am.

Learn more about the race here.