'Weed wrangling' to clean up Dewey Point

Crews spent part of Monday morning working at Dewey Park in West Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 5:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People met Monday morning to clean up Dewey Point in West Terre Haute.

Members of Riverscape, Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, and others cleaned up wildflower beds for a "wildflower and weed wrangle."

Organizers say its important to take an active interest in the community.

There are events throughout the year highlighting nature at the trail. Bike with a Biologist is happening on Saturday, August 24th. Participants can learn about native plants, invasive species and wildlife habitats.

