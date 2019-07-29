WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People met Monday morning to clean up Dewey Point in West Terre Haute.
Members of Riverscape, Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, and others cleaned up wildflower beds for a "wildflower and weed wrangle."
Organizers say its important to take an active interest in the community.
There are events throughout the year highlighting nature at the trail. Bike with a Biologist is happening on Saturday, August 24th. Participants can learn about native plants, invasive species and wildlife habitats.
Related Content
- 'Weed wrangling' to clean up Dewey Point
- Vigo County Parks board working to give Dewey Point an upgrade
- Program celebrates clean eating
- Cleaning up the City
- Canadian senate passes weed bill but legalization delayed
- Volunteers help clean up community
- Clean-up continues after detailment
- "...we're just really trying hard to clean up as best we can." Group works bring people back to 12 Points
- Clean up event helps honor fallen veterans
- Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...