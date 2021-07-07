Wednesday's shooting marks the third Terre Haute Police Department officer death in 10 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday's shooting in Terre Haute that left a Terre Haute police officer dead was the third officer killed in 10 years with the department.

Police have not identified the officer killed in Wednesday's shooting.

Here's a look back at the incidents involving Officer Brent Long and Officer Rob Pitts.

Officer Brent Long - July 11, 2011

The first officer's death was 10 years ago this upcoming weekend. Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long was killed in the line of duty.

Long was shot and killed when he and other officers tried to serve a warrant to Shaun Seeley.

Seeley shot both Officer Long and his K9 Shadow.

Long died later that day. Shadow was injured and ultimately recovered before he passed away in 2016.

Seeley shot and killed himself during a police standoff.

Long served with the Terre Haute Police Department for six years before his death.

Officer Rob Pitts - May 4, 2018

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts died while investigating a homicide at the Garden Quarter apartments on Vigo County's southside.

The suspect in the murder shot at the police, killing Pitts. Police returned fire, ultimately ending in the suspect's death.

A year after Pitts was killed, former police chief and current Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us, “I remember the thing, I guess was so overwhelming to me, was the support the community showed. This community showed us that Rob, that they were sharing the grief with us. They showed us that Rob's sacrifice was worth something.”