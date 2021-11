VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall property tax deadline is Wednesday, and there are a variety of ways you can make your payment.

Vigo County officials told us you could visit multiple banks to get your taxes paid.

First Financial Bank

Old National Bank

Terre Haute Savings Bank

First Farmers Bank and Trust

Fifth Third Bank

Riddell National Bank

You can also go to the Vigo County Treasurer's Office or online at this link.