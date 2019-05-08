Clear

Wednesday deadline for Governor action on bills impacting Vigo County

Wednesday is the deadline for action by the Governor on bills that could have a direct impact in Vigo County.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 12:24 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is the due date for action by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on a handful of bills passed by lawmakers. At least two of them would have a direct impact in Vigo County

House Bill 1015 deals with various gaming matters. It's the bill that would legalize sports betting in Indiana, in addition to bringing a casino to Vigo County.

If Governor Holcomb signs the bill there are still hurdles to clear before a casino could be built in Vigo County. Spectacle Entertainment would have to request to move its two Gary, Indiana casinos off of Lake Michigan. The company has until the end of the year to make this move, which stakeholders say they intend to do. Spectacle would relinquish its second license, which would be awarded to Vigo County. After that, Vigo County voters would have to approve the casino by referendum. This could take place in the fall or next spring.

Senate Engrossed Act 442 deals with underground storage of carbon dioxide and it could impact Vigo County. It establishes a pilot project in West Terre Haute that would allow carbon dioxide to be captured at a proposed ammonia production facility. From there, it would be injected the carbon dioxide into underground strata and formations. If passed, the project would still need a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.

By law, Governor Holcomb has until midnight to take action on the bills. If there is no action taken, the bills become law without the governor's signature.

