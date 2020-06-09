Wednesday blood drive will support man hurt in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to help give the gift of life.

That's through a mobile blood drive with The Versiti Blood Bank of Indiana.

'A Pint for Mark' is happening on Wednesday. It is to support Mark Clinkenbeard.

He was injured in an accident on State Road 46. He was on a lawnmower when a truck left the road and hit him causing the lawnmower to catch fire.

The drive will be held at Idle Creek Banquet Center in Terre Haute.

It happens from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is by appointment only.

