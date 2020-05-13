Weather pushes back the completion date for the new Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recent weather has delayed work on the new Vigo County Jail.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says the weather has put them 38 days behind the original schedule.
He says the rain this spring has delayed construction. Builders had to wait until the ground dried out to lay down the building pad.
The pad is down - now they are moving on to things like plumbing and other interior work.
"Obviously that pushes it back. Whenever it is, it is. You can't control that. When it's done it'll be done and we will start the process of moving people down there," Plasse said.
He said the original completion date was slated for December 2021 now it is scheduled for March 2022.
