Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - After a round of severe weather moved through the Wabash Valley on Tuesday night, we've seen some sunshine on Wednesday.

If you are a race fan...we have good news.

The Tony Hulman Classic planned for Wednesday night at the Vigo County Fairgrounds is set to start on time.

For the past few years, the Classic has been rained out.

Storm Team 10 says it should stay dry for the annual event.