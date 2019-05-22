Clear

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

After a round of severe weather moved through the Wabash Valley on Tuesday night, we've seen some sunshine on Wednesday.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - After a round of severe weather moved through the Wabash Valley on Tuesday night, we've seen some sunshine on Wednesday.

If you are a race fan...we have good news.

The Tony Hulman Classic planned for Wednesday night at the Vigo County Fairgrounds is set to start on time.

For the past few years, the Classic has been rained out.

Storm Team 10 says it should stay dry for the annual event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Image

First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Image

West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Fighting alcohol addiction

Image

Local leader wins award

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

EMS Appreciation Week

Image

'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the childre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts