Weather blamed for fatal crash on I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 70.

The crash happened a little after 4:00 Wednesday morning at mile marker 5 westbound.

A truck and a car were involved.

Police are not releasing any information on the victim.

News 10 talked with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.

He says drivers are being taken off the interstate at mile marker 7.

You can then take Highway 40 and get back on at mile marker 1.

Sergeant Ames asked us to pass along these important reminders to drivers.

Slow down!

Make sure the snow is cleared from your windows and mirrors.

Buckle up!