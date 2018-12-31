Clear
Weather Trends for New Years Eve

Many times cold weather and snow are the first things to come to mind around the holidays, but many times, that's not the case.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 2:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many times, when we think about the holidays such as Christmas and New Year's, we think of cold weather and snow. But we're taking a look back and finding that's not always the case here in Terre Haute.

First, the average daytime high for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is 38 degrees.

The average low is only 20 degrees.

We've seen both high and low extremes during the holiday.

The warmest New Year's Day we have recorded is 65 degrees, and that was set back in 1952.

The coldest New Year's Day was January 1st of 2018.

We recorded our coldest overnight low at negative 9 degrees.

Many people think about snow around the holidays, but that doesn't always happen when talking about New Year's.

Our record snowfall for New Year's day is only seven-tenths of an inch of snow, set back in 1948.

The average snowfall for that day is only a tenth of an inch.

Now while New Year's Eve is looking to be much warmer than average with rain, New Year's Day is looking like it will be colder.

However, the temperatures won't be setting any records.

So when it comes to weather patterns in the valley, New Year's is generally cold, and snow tends to hold off until the later winter months, like January and February.

