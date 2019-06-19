Weather Service confirms 10th weekend tornado hit Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have confirmed that a 10th tornado struck Indiana as part of a weekend outbreak that damaged a school, a shopping mall and other buildings.
The National Weather Service issued the update Tuesday, saying the latest confirmed tornado was rated EF-0 and briefly touched down Saturday in Brown County.
The weather service earlier said that nine tornadoes hit , including three E-F2 tornadoes with winds up to 130 mph (210 kph) in Greene, Monroe and Rush counties and an EF-1 tornado in the Indianapolis enclave of Beech Grove that heavily damaged the high school.
Greene County has said Saturday’s storms destroyed three homes and damaged about 70 others. A disaster declaration for the county was signed Tuesday by the county board’s president, with hope of getting federal disaster funds.
