Weather Service: Tornado in northeastern Indiana was an EF-2

BRYANT, Ind. (AP) — A tornado that damaged or destroyed several rural homes Friday in northeastern Indiana and toppled a communication tower packed winds in excess of 100 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A weather service crew on Saturday surveyed the aftermath of Friday’s storm and found that the tornado formed near the Jay County town of Bryant and rapidly strengthened to EF-2 strength, which describe storms with winds of between 111-135 mph.

The tornado damaged or destroyed several rural homes and farmsteads and felled a 100-foot communications tower, before briefly weakening and then re-intensifying into a multi-vortex, 500-yard wide EF-2 tornado.

The storm damaged several more farmsteads and destroyed farm buildings, killing several cattle, before it dissipated about eight miles southeast of Bryant, located about 30 miles south of Fort Wayne.

The tornado was spawned as severe thunderstorms swept across eastern and south-central Indiana on Friday into early Saturday, leading to flash flooding in some areas, including downtown Bloomington.

The storms Friday and early Saturday dropped heavy rainfall across parts of south-central Indiana, including more than 7 inches in the Owen County town of Spencer, said Michael Koch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Other parts of the state saw anywhere from 3 to nearly 8 inches of rain, “which is a heck of a lot,” Koch told The Indianapolis Star.