Wearing pink to draw attention to breast cancer awareness

About one and eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Friday, News 10 and Union Health teamed up to go pink.

It's part of an effort to draw attention to detection and treatment.

Screening is vital to detection and treatment.

The goal is to catch breast cancer early.

"Every year, we find cancers that are mammographically or sonographically occult, meaning they can't be found on mammogram or sonogram...but they are felt by the patient," Dr. Debra Schneider from Union Hospital said.

The American College of Radiology recommends annual screenings starting at age 40.

