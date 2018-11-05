Weapon stolen from ISP trooper vehicle

Photo Gallery 4 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The search is on for someone who stole a handgun from an Indiana State trooper's squad car.
Indiana State Police tell us it happened in the Rio Grande subdivision about 4 o'clock Monday morning.
These are photos submitted to us by ISP. They came from surveillance video that captures who stole this weapon.
It's a .45 handgun with a State Police logo engraved on it.
The suspect appears to have short dark hair and has some facial hair on his chin.
He also appears to be wearing running pants and a light colored hoodie.
He drove off in an older model suv, possibly a Chevy or GMC.
If you have information on this, please call Indiana State Police.
We'll have much more on this story tonight on news 10.
