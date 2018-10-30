'We will pull out of this, we have no choice' Local leaders react to closing of Alorica business

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In just a few short sentences, the Wabash Valley learned nearly 300 Alorica employees will lose their jobs.

The call center business confirmed news of its plans to close the Terre Haute location on Monday night.

"It's a gut punch to any community leader," said Terre Haute City Councilman Karrum Nasser.

"It's almost that we've become immune to this," said Vigo County Councilman Brendan Kearns.

For some, the news of the recent loss of jobs is familiar. Last January, Sony DADC announced nearly 400 layoffs at its Terre Haute plant.

"Both Alorica and Sony were kind of a job market that maybe has outdated itself," said Nasser, "Sony with the Blu-Ray and Alorica with the call system."

"I don't think that's it's anything that the community did to make them (Alorica) decide to close their location here," added Nasser, "I just think that the markets just change."

"Times are changing," said Kearns, "and that's not a way to soften the blow by any means, but the impact is huge."

Rather than losing hope, local leaders say they are looking toward opportunity.

"Yes, it's a terrible blow," said Kearns, "but I'm not in the doom in gloom phase because I think there is hope for Vigo County."

With new businesses moving into the Terre Haute and Vigo County area like Select Genetics, along with the recent approval of at least 20 new positions at the Vigo County Jail, leaders say opportunity is there.

"We, just as a community, need to help these people that are unfortunate and have lost their jobs," said Nasser.

While opportunities are around, leaders say there's still a problem of finding qualified candidates. That's why they're continuing to advocate for workforce development and helping people gain diverse skills they need to succeed in today's job market.

"We've been on a massive decline, not a steady decline, but we're really racing to the bottom," said Kearns, "and we will pull out of this, we have no choice."

"It's up to us as a community to make the quality of life attractive to potential employers, to know that this is a good place to not only bring their company but to also bring their employees to live in our community," said Nasser.