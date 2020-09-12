A "smoke free" casino with an outdoor smoking patio is coming. But what are YOUR thoughts on it?out the casino and it's new updates.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- You would not normally find John Gerth at a slot machine, for one main reason.

"Me, I'm a non-smoker so if there would be anything that would drive me away from a casino would be the smoking environment," said Gerth.

The casino, owned by Spectacle Jack coming to Terre Haute will be smoke-free.

On Friday we learned of plans to add on an outdoor smoking patio.

"I think it's smart. It's definitely a business decision to make it available to all people," said Gerth.

The patio will have an H-VAC system on the other side of the building.

This is to make sure smoke won't get inside. Slot machines and table games will be outside so people can smoke and play.

"More importantly, that smoke-free environment protects the workers," said Brandon Halleck, a spokesperson for Tobacco-Free Vigo.

Halleck, who recently traveled to a non-smoking casino to learn more, said it can bring in just as much revenue as one that allows smoking.

"This is not an anti-smoking idea here. There's also a lot of data that shows that there are very strong casinos that are not losing money. you can go in and enjoy gaming without the haze of the smoke in there," said Halleck.

Gerth told us, in the end, he might make a trip to play a hand or two.

"In a situation like this, I think everybody will probably feel comfortable," said Gerth.

Groundbreaking for the casino is expected this fall.