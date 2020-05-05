'We want to keep our staff safe,' Shelter to remain closed even after permission to re-open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Another business that's not ready to reopen as normal is the Terre Haute Humane Society.

According to the manager, Sarah Valentine, they're not risking the health and safety of staff for the return of customers.

As of right now, the shelter will not be open Tuesday through Sunday as usual.

They are also taking precautions within the business. Staff members are being put on separate shifts to maintain social distancing.

Even with the restrictions in place, Valentine tells us it's still not enough to keep her staff safe.

"A lot of people don't realize how much traffic actually comes in and out of a shelter, and we really have to watch that because we don't want anybody to get sick and that's not just the staff, it's the public in general," said Valentine.

A re-evaluation of re-opening may be done in a few weeks, but for now, Valentine sticks by her decision to keep the doors closed.

"We have to really monitor what's going on because we don't know what's going to happen once things start to reopen it's just gonna be one of those 'sit and wait' types of things. We just wanna make sure that we can be here to keep our staff and animals safe, that's the main goal," Valentine explained.

However, they are still accepting applications for adoptions by appointment only.

