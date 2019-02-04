TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Todd Nation, Terre Haute city councilman, will present his ideas for traffic flow changes.

Nation wants to convert some streets from one-way to two-way. He is focusing on a portion of cherry street as well as both 8th and 9th streets.

Nation says the traffic change has been a long-term goal of his. These streets have been one-way for many years. Nation thinks changing them to two-way streets will improve traffic flow, especially with plans for a new downtown convention center.

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible," Nation said. "Reverting those three streets to two-way traffic, will slow traffic down and will bring it closer to the places where people want to be."\

Nation says it's up to the rest of the council to get everyone else on board. Nation will present his proposal at the Planning, Zoning, and Improvements Committee meeting at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

