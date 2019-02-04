Clear

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible." City councilman pushes for two-way traffic in downtown Terre Haute

Todd Nation, Terre Haute city councilman, will present his ideas for traffic flow changes.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Todd Nation, Terre Haute city councilman, will present his ideas for traffic flow changes. 

Nation wants to convert some streets from one-way to two-way. He is focusing on a portion of cherry street as well as both 8th and 9th streets.

Nation says the traffic change has been a long-term goal of his. These streets  have been one-way for many years. Nation thinks changing them to two-way streets will improve traffic flow, especially with plans for a new downtown convention center. 

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible," Nation said. "Reverting those three streets to two-way traffic, will slow traffic down and will bring it closer to the places where people want to be."\

Nation says it's up to the rest of the council to get everyone else on board. Nation will present his proposal at the Planning, Zoning, and Improvements Committee meeting at 1 p.m. at City Hall. 

News 10 will be at the meeting. We will bring you more updates on News 10 First At Five.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Another mild day, but rain moves in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

F.A.B.S Otter Creek Middle School Feb. 6th, 4:30pm-7pm 4801 N Lafayette Street

Image

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible." City councilman pushes for two-way traffic

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain moves in, still windy. High: 60°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Men make NFL history

Image

Funeral arrangements for Mick Newport

Image

Death investigation involving Sullivan County Jail

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Mother-Son Night at THCM

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies