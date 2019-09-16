Clear
'We want answers'; Family seeks help in getting case labeled as cold case

Ed Hataway was last seen alive September 16th 2012.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - They say time heals all wounds. However, for the family of Ed Hataway, those wounds are still fresh.

Ed’s brother John Hataway says, "'He was just uh.....pretty laid back fun-loving guy."

The Olney native spent six years in the military. Those who knew Ed Hataway say he would do anything for anybody.

Ed’s sister-in-law Anita Scott-Hataway says "He liked to get along with everyone. He had a real bubbly personality. He would do anything for you. He would even give the shirt off of his back to you. If you needed it."

On September 16th, 2012 Hataway was last seen at work in Olney. It wasn't until November 7th of that year that his body was found in Lawrence county. Since then, the family says they don't have any answers.

John Hataway says, "It's not been turned over to a cold case file. We tried to find out what information they had through the freedom of information act and they're still calling it an active case. So we can't get any information on it."

The family says what they want is pretty simple.

Anita Scott-Hataway says, "We want answers. Yes, you can't tell me there's nothing. That someone doesn't know."

Currently, the case is labeled as active.

The family hopes to get it relabeled as a cold case in order to get fresh eyes on the evidence. They are asking residents to contact the governor's office and request the change. To contact the governor's office: Click Here

