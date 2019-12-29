Clear

We took a look back at some of the biggest changes that happened in business for 2019

New dining options, a mall rebranding and the closure of a long-standing local business are just some of the changes we saw in the Wabash Valley in 2019.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)--  In 2019 the Wabash Valley saw new businesses pop up in empty spaces and long-standing small businesses shutter.

Milburn Pharmacy in Sullivan served customers for 91-years.

It closed for the final time in Sep.

Across the state line, a similar service faced the same fate.

Tempco in Robinson was on the verge of shutting down leaving more than 40 people jobless.

Employees told us the owner was having health issues and was ready to retire. But in Oct. we learned local investors stepped up to buy the company and keep production going.

2019 also brought new dining options to the Valley. For those looking to get healthy, some say the new local smoothie and juice bar off 5th street in Terre Haute is the place to go.

5th Street Nutrition has served healthy shakes, coffee, and tea since it opened in July.

Meanwhile, another small business, The Fly in Cafe, located inside the Terre Haute Regional Airport closed.

Terre Haute also welcomed McAlister's deli and a new Culvers.

More development happened on the south side.  A second Menards store opened in Vigo County.

The public submitted their new name and logo ideas for Honey Creek Mall.

It'll be known as Haute City Center in the new decade.

Perhaps the biggest news in local business came on election night.

That's when voters decided a casino can come to Vigo County.

Progress on that and a new Downtown Terre Haute Convention Center will continue in the new year.

